Hallmark's List of Top Movies
Did your favorites make it?
Hallmark Channel has released a list of their top 25 Christmas movies. Some of our favorites are on the list — and some aren’t.
Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You can find some of them here:
“Three Wise Men and a Baby” on the old podcast
“A Crown for Christmas” also on the podcast
“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” (this was technically from the podcast, but we’ve shared it here as a rewind)
Take a look at the full list from Hallmark and let us know in the comments if there are any you want us to watch for Journey to Christmasland!
Our Summer Rewind series is in full swing.
That means, the episodes from A Very Merry Podcast are getting some limited video elements added (back in the olden days, it was audio only) so we can get all of our content here in one place.
This week, we’ve got Episode Two: The Surprise is Murder.
Listeners have heard me reference this episode a million times, because it brought us one of our most memorable movies – USS Christmas.
Every Navy ship has an archive room, right??
I’m never getting over it. I love everything about it.
Enjoy the rewind episodes and remember that new content is still happening behind the paywall during the summer! Subscribe for access to everything.
Until next time,
Amelia
P.S. You know we love the advice from Christmasland. Check out this supercut of the advice we heard in Season One.
Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.