Hallmark Channel has released a list of their top 25 Christmas movies. Some of our favorites are on the list — and some aren’t.

You can find some of them here:

Take a look at the full list from Hallmark and let us know in the comments if there are any you want us to watch for Journey to Christmasland!

Our Summer Rewind series is in full swing.

That means, the episodes from A Very Merry Podcast are getting some limited video elements added (back in the olden days, it was audio only) so we can get all of our content here in one place.

This week, we’ve got Episode Two: The Surprise is Murder.

Listeners have heard me reference this episode a million times, because it brought us one of our most memorable movies – USS Christmas.

Every Navy ship has an archive room, right??

I’m never getting over it. I love everything about it.

Actual image of the Navy trying to find room for an archive room on a ship. I found this image in the archive room.

Enjoy the rewind episodes and remember that new content is still happening behind the paywall during the summer! Subscribe for access to everything.

Until next time,

Amelia

P.S. You know we love the advice from Christmasland. Check out this supercut of the advice we heard in Season One.