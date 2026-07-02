250 years ago today, the founders passed the resolution for independence from Britain.

John Adams thought for sure July 2 would be the day Americans celebrated. Well, he was close.

For those of you here in the states, what are your plans this holiday weekend?

Hallmark Channel and Great American Family Channel are both in the midst of Christmas in July.

That means there is plenty of Christmasland goodness to keep you entertained when you need a break from the heat. We will keep you updated on our social media channels when a movie is on that corresponds to one of our episodes, too.

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Wishing you a happy Independence Day Weekend.

Happy birthday, America! You’re looking great for 250. Here’s to 250 more.

Amelia

P.S. If you’ve got kids to keep entertained, I made a playlist of my history podcast for kids!