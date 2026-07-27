When we first started this podcast (previously A Very Merry Podcast) we stayed exclusively inside the Hallmark universe. That’s where cheesy tv Christmas movies have traditionally lived. Unfortunately, we began to see signs of Hallmark deviating from tradition. We are not a ‘critical’ podcast. We don’t like to spend too much time on negativity in land of Christmas, but we weren’t pleased with some of the new liberties Hallmark was taking with tradition, so when we heard (former) Hallmark queen Candace Cameron Bure was peeling off from Hallmark to launch a new network, we were excited.

Candace Cameron Bure

Great American Family picked up where Hallmark left off, and while we still enjoy our Hallmark fare, we were thrilled to have a new neighborhood and we rebranded the ‘Hallmark universe’ into CHRISTMASLAND - the land of cheesy, cozy Christmas tv movies made for a family audience.

It seems like it was just yesterday, but this month Great American Family (now Great American Media) celebrates five years of Christmas/family content. We couldn’t be happier or more grateful. The brand began as a channel, but has since expanded into partnerships with Pureflix and onto multiple other platforms.

Bill Abbott, President & CEO of Great American Media, released a statement about the milestone, touting the company’s unique accomplishment and highlighting their commitment to their ‘loyal audience’ as the key to their rapid success.

“We have built a scaled, multi-platform entertainment company with national reach, a loyal audience and a year-round content engine anchored by faith, family and inspirational storytelling. Our success is a testament to knowing our audience, serving them consistently and remaining true to the values that matter most to them.”

Great American Media now houses multiple verticals, including Great American Faith & Living, Great American Pure Flix, and GFAM+, which is a 24/7 movie channel.

“Five years after its launch, Great American Media stands as a powerful example of what can be achieved through a clear vision, disciplined execution, and an unwavering commitment to serving America’s most passionate audience with stories rooted in faith, family, hope, and joy.”

We still enjoy our friends and neighbors over on Hallmark, but GAM provides that safe space for traditional values, a space that seems get smaller and smaller as the years wear on. We don’t need our Christmasland movies to reflect the modern world, nor do we want that. We’ll watch a Michael Bay movie for that kind of stuff.

We want the purity and the cheesiness and the coziness. We want the standing assumptions - that family is good, every problem can be worked out with enough love and hot chocolate, and love always blossoms at Christmas.

We don’t want cultural surprises.

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We want to know what we’re getting when we sit down to these very basic films, and GAM delivers. With Hallmark’s latest direction, you can’t always be sure what ‘surprises’ are lurking in the script.

Again, that’s fine. Expanding our own universe has led us to take on some fun movies from other parts of Christmasland (Holidayland is where we go for Lifetime and Netflix movies), and we did that because Hallmark forced us to look outside their borders. It’s been a great ride so far and we’re happy for it.

But we’re grateful for GAM and Candace Cameron Bure and their efforts to preserve the kindness, sweetness and family values of the Christmas season on film.

Congratulations to the GAM family! We’re excited and proud to be on the journey with you here at Journey to Christmasland.

*We love having a reason to stay in the Christmas spirit all year round. If you feel the same way, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. You’ll have access to bonus content and our summer series. Merry Christmas!