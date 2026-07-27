Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

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Kelsey H's avatar
Kelsey H
12h

Hallmark writers, take notes! We don't want our main character to have a live-in deadbeat boyfriend of five years. That man is dutifully going back to his own place every night or don't even bother writing him into the story. If the main characters are ever sleeping in the same place, it is on separate couches, preferably in separate rooms. And the kiss comes at the END of the movie. I said what I said.

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