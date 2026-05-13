If you’re normal, you might not be aware that it’s 🧀 American Cheese Month. 🧀

No, not a month celebrating Kraft singles. Rather, a month dedicated to cheese made in America.

I was confused, too.

It’s a pretty random holiday, but I love cheese as much as the next girl (if not more). However, I couldn’t help but remember the sheer volume of cheese in As Gouda as it Gets.

I couldn’t help but make a supercut about it.

Click to watch.

I really don’t hate these random holidays that are bought and paid for by their respective industries. Why not celebrate cheese 🧀? Or tulips 🌷 (that reminds me of Windmill Way)? Or rescue dogs 🐶?

It’s ok just to enjoy things.

We’ve been enjoying the movies this spring…and we’re also doing a Christmas movie this week. What can I say, we missed Christmas! 🎄

Something else we enjoy? Creating the bonus content! Don’t forget to subscribe so you have access to unboxing, advice, and other extras.

In a few weeks, Journey to Christmasland will be going on a summer break before we come back full steam for Christmas season.

❓ What would you like to see in the next season? ❓

This can be specific movies, other kinds of content, specific storylines or actors. Tell us what you’d like to see!

In the meantime, happy American Cheese Month! I know this is a special time for all of us.

♥️

Amelia

P.S. I actually made two videos based on American Cheese Month. Why not?

Also, I have no idea if any of these cheese involved is actually made in America.