click link below to redeem your America250 discount

It’s America’s birthday and it’s only appropriate to have a birthday gift ready.

Also, this is Christmasland…gifts are kind of our thing.

For the season of Independence, we are offering a 25% discount on our paid membership. And now is a great time to purchase. We’re breaking for summer but we’ve got a ton of content scheduled that will only be available behind the paywall. We’ll be back with Season 2 in October. In the meantime, enjoy exclusive movie commentaries, interviews, and creative sketches as well as segments you love like Christmasland Advice and Christmasland Court.

CLICK THIS LINK TO REDEEM YOUR AMERICA 250 DISCOUNT

See you in the VIP section of the Christmasland train!

Happy Independence Day!

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