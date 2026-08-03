Lacey Chabert is living the dream.

Not only has she built a solid and joyful career in the Christmas-movie space, she gets to experience some of the most unique and coveted locations in North America. Her latest filming location is one that seems like a perfect fit to film the happiness of the season - it’s the ‘happiest place on earth’….Disney World.

Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True follows Lindsey (Chabert) and her extended family as they visit Walt Disney World for Christmas. Her dream holiday takes an awkward turn when she learns that Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a man she recently had a bad first date with, is also staying nearby with his own family.

We don’t need to hear anything more…we’re in!

In a recent interview with Live with Kelly and Mark, Chabert talked about the ‘dream come true’ of filming at the world’s most iconic theme park, saying she cried when she found out the production would be housed at Disney World. Then, she found out something even more exciting…she could stay on property during production. Producers contacted Chabert in pre-production, asking if she’d prefer to rent an apartment on the grounds for the duration of the job.

“I was like, ‘Hold on, is staying at a Disney property an option? Because I would like to stay at a Disney hotel.’ I stayed at the Animal Kingdom Lodge and it was amazing.”

Yes, it sounds amazing.

The Hallmark star said she ate Mickey Mouse waffles almost every day, calling it ‘a pinch-me moment.’ She said the production was filmed entirely in Disney World and on days off from shooting she was able to enjoy some downtime in the park with her family and co-workers.

That really does sound like a dream come true…almost like a Hallmark movie!

Share

We love it when our Christmasland providers like Hallmark create films in partnership with beautiful and iconic locations. Not only is it a great way to bring in new viewers, it also supports the economy of that location and gives audience members a new window into some amazing places they may not have thought of visiting before. We think it is always a great partnership, and we look forward to movies like Chabert’s when they pop up.

Check out the trailer for Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True and Chabert’s interview on Live with Kelly and Mark.

Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True airs on Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas this fall.

*We love having a reason to stay in the Christmas spirit all year round. If you feel the same way, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. You’ll have access to bonus content and our summer series. Merry Christmas!