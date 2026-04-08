We met and became fans of (most of) our stars within the Christmasland universe –but they have a lot of other stuff going on!

Kira and I thought it would be fun to talk about some of their other projects. Instead of driving myself crazy deciding which stars to talk about, I’m going to go with the Final Four actors and actresses.

Actresses

Note: I just said we fell in love with most of these stars in Christmasland, and now I realize that three of the four actresses are child stars. How am I just realizing this?

Candace Cameron Bure

CCB is a full-on Christian influencer these days. Her Candy Rock Entertainment Company develops and produces a whole lot of Christmasland content in addition to the CCB Podcast and more. She has a bunch of books, a clothing line – there’s nothing this woman doesn’t do!

Lacey Chabert

Lacey does more with Hallmark than just star in some of our favorite movies. She has a whole line of lifestyle products! It doesn’t surprise me at all that she develops and produces a lot of her on-screen projects as well.

Jen Lilley

Jen Lilley is another star with a lot of Christian projects. We’ve mentioned her Into the Supernatural podcast before, but she’s got books, too! The Wake Up Your Faith devotional recently came out, and she’s releasing a book next month about being called to foster. At the end of this year, I can’t wait to see her in the Jimmy Stewart biopic!

Danica McKellar

In case you didn’t realize Danica McKellar was an actual genius, I’m here to tell you she graduated Summa Cum Laude from UCLA – and her degree was in mathematics. She uses her platform to help kids love math with her McKellar Math series. Maybe I can even figure math out.

Probably not.

Actors

Matt Hamilton

We’re going to see a whole other side of Matt Hamilton! He’s going to be in/was recently in:

The Idaho College Murders, a true crime story

Pitfall – “After a young man gets separated from his friends while in the woods, he falls into a 10-foot deep pit of spikes, impaling him through the leg, and leaving him trapped. He quickly learns that his fall was not an accident.” OK, that’s a Kira movie.

A Jealous Type – A thriller about a crazy ex

Survivors– Another thriller!

He’s also working on some top secret stuff, so keep your fingers crossed for that!

In between scary movies, he helps out at his buddy’s bar in Vancouver, El Guapo. So our Canadian friends should go say hi and leave embarrassingly large tips.

Ryan Paevey

Did you know Ryan Paevey makes jewelry? Check out his YouTube show Fortunate Wanderer for more.

Kristoffer Polaha

You know Kristoffer Polaha’s number one hobby is being respectable. We’ve also told you about his new movie, Mimics. But have you read his books?

Victor Webster

I don’t know if he’s into sassafras candy canes (probably), but I know he’s into two things: photography and dogs. What else do you need to know? You can follow his photography work here and here and, if you follow his regular instagram you’re going to see dogs. You’re welcome.

I think it’s fun to see other sides of our favorite actors and actresses. I hope you do, too!

We’ve got a new episode coming out Friday.

Hope you enjoy it,

Amelia