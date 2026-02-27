Hello and happy Friday, Christmasland friends!

As you probably know from social media, Christmasland March Madness starts on Monday and we are excited. We wanted to drop everyone a quick note to make sure everyone knows how it’s all going to work.

The goal is to determine the perfect Christmasland movie

So you, the best Christmasland audience on the internet, get to vote to decide on four categories that would create just that.

That’s right, there are four categories for voting

Actor Actress Plot Device Trope

There are brackets!

Just like in basketball (which we know nothing about), we’re putting our contenders in head-to-head matchups. You’ll vote for your favorite in each pair, and the winner moves forward to the next week.

We’re starting with the Sweet Sixteen round, so there are sixteen of each category. Eight matchups. Eight chances to vote in each category. Eight will move forward. And so on.

Who / what advances?

Paid subscribers will have access to voting!

They can vote in the eight matchups for each category next week.

And then those eight with go head-to-head the next week leaving four standing.

Those four will move forward leaving our final two.

And voters will then choose a winner.

In the end

In the end, we will announce the perfect Christmasland movie as selected by the voters. The actor and actress you want to see in starring roles. Which classic plot you want to see them in, and the trope that has to occur in the movie.

Everyone will be able to follow along on social media, but only paid Subscribers will be able to cast votes.

For now, think about who you want to vote for. We’ve already posted the brackets for actors and actress. Plots and tropes are coming up today and tomorrow.

And, most importantly, upgrade to a paid subscription if you haven’t already so you can vote.