But one bride in Virginia had a vastly different experience on her big day.

Maggie Reed rented an AirBnB in Portsmoth, VA as a wedding venue. The location, known as Buttercups Home, had hosted such events in the past. Contracts were signed and Reed and her fiancé showed up for their wedding expecting a routine day of setting up and organizing.

Unfortunately, it turned out to be anything but.

In April 2024, 18 months before the wedding, they signed the event contract and paid the $5,000 fee in installments and $750 security deposit. However, when the time came for the wedding weekend, Reed knew things were awry once she arrived, she claims, at the powerless venue.

Reed told a local news outlet there was a delinquency notice on the door for the utilities and the Ring camera clearly wasn’t working.

The issues didn’t stop there. Reed also discovered that the place was allegedly infested with ants in the kitchen and bathrooms. “They destroyed some of the food that we had set up on the counter that we had prepared for the next day,” Reed said of the ants.

To make matters hilariously worse, wedding party members were forced to turn away “wedding crashers” who had shown up to view the property. As it turns out, the home had been put on the market earlier in the month and some potential buyers had misread the dates for the open house.

The property owner responded to local news inquiries, saying the power was never disconnected and he was unaware of the issues at the home as he had been traveling and had left it in good shape. However, owner Brandon Feagin says he will be selling the property due to “economic headwinds currently facing the broader hospitality industry.”

The bride and groom eventually pulled off the nuptials, but Reed says she didn’t know whether to laugh or cry at the time.

