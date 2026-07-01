Happy Canada Day to all our fellow Christmasland travelers and fans! Today, Canadians across their country celebrate with parades, dazzling fireworks, red-and-white flag waving, barbecues, outdoor concerts, and heartfelt sing-alongs of “O Canada” — it’s the perfect moment to tip our Santa hats to the incredibly talented Canadian actors and actresses who make our favorite holiday films so special.

These stars bring warmth, charm, wit, and that signature Canadian kindness to every snowy small-town romance, family reunion, and festive makeover story. Many Hallmark and GAF productions are filmed right in Canada, which adds an extra layer of authenticity to those magical, twinkling backdrops we all adore. From bustling city streets transformed into winter wonderlands to quaint towns that feel like they jumped straight out of a script, Canadian locations and talent help create the cozy escape we crave during the holiday season.

To celebrate our Canadian neighbors, here are some of our favorite Canadian stars who keep the Christmas spirit alive year-round!

Leading Ladies Who Melt Our Icy Hearts:

Kimberly Sustad - Ottawa, Ontario

Kimberley Sustad - Ottawa, Ontario: A true gem. Whether she’s delivering heartfelt monologues or her signature biting wit and humor, Kimberley makes every character feel like a friend you’d want to spend the holidays with. And of course, she’s the co-writer and co-creator of one of our favorite Hallmark film offerings, the Three Wise Men and a Baby series.

Brooke D’Orsay - Toronto, Ontario

Brooke D’Orsay - Toronto, Ontario: Brooke brings bubbly energy, sharp comic timing, and undeniable charm. She’s a fan favorite for her ability to blend humor with romance, and her smile is infectious.

Cindy Busby - Montreal, Quebec

Cindy Busby -Montreal, Quebec: Cindy has become a Hallmark staple over the years. Her approachable beauty and versatile performances light up films like Unleashing Mr. Darcy and A Godwink Christmas: Meant For Love. She brings sincerity and warmth that resonates deeply with audiences.

Jessica Lowndes, British Columbia

Jessica Lowndes- British Columbia: Jessica is not only an accomplished actress but also a singer who sometimes even shows off her musical talents in the Christmas movies we adore.

Merritt Patterson - British Columbia

Merritt Patterson - Whistler (area), British Columbia: Merritt has starred in several of our favorites across Hallmark and GAF. Her wholesome look and sweet energy are perfect for Christmasland. We’d definitely grab an eggnog with Merritt.

Rhiannon Fish, Canada/Australia

Rhiannon Fish - Canada/Australia - Although Rhiannon moved to Australia as a very young girl, we thought she should still qualify for this prestigious list, since we talk about her performances in the ‘ A Prince/Royal In Paradise’ series quite a bit. Her Canadian origin definitely shines through in her warm, witty performances.

Leading Men Who Warm Up the Chilliest Night

Andrew Walker - Montreal

Andrew Walker -Montreal, Quebec: Andrew has appeared in dozens of Hallmark movies but the Christmasland audience will know him best from his work in the Three Wise Men series…and his scandalous opening scene from the series (wearing just a towel???). His rugged good looks, easy charisma, and genuine on-screen presence make him a perennial favorite.

Tyler Hynes - Toronto/Ottawa

Tyler Hynes - Toronto/Ottawa, Ontario: Tyler’s blend of Hallmark rebel and sensitive romantic interest has earned the Christmasland universe many new audience members. Tyler hits all the right notes of intensity and tenderness.

Cameron Mathison - Sarnia, Ontario

Cameron Mathison - Sarnia, Ontario: This soap-opera veteran brings experience, warmth, and leading-man appeal. When you see Cameron in a role, you know you’re in for a professional-level performance.

Paul Campbell - Vancouver

Paul Campbell - Vancouver, British Columbia: Famous in Christmasland for his writing/performing partnership with the hilarious Kimberly Sustad, Paul is the king of comedic timing and adorable charm, often stealing scenes with his wit.

Brennan Elliott - Calgary, Alberta

Brennan Elliott - Calgary, Alberta: Brennan is one of our long-term favorites. Even though he did not advance very far in our March Madness, he’s always a champion of Christmasland in our hearts.

Luke Macfarlane - London, Ontario

Luke Macfarlane - London, Ontario: On of our absolute favorites, Luke is the perfect combination of stubborn jock and sensitive bro who just wants to be loved. We also love Luke’s low-key public life. He’s not sensational. He’s just very good at what he does and we appreciate that.

These actors and actresses don’t just play roles — they embody the values of community, second chances, and joyfulness that define the genre. Their Canadian roots are an important layer to the ‘vibe’ of Christmasland and we thank them for sharing the spirit of Canada with the Christmas world.

Why Canadian Talent Feels So Perfect for the Genre

Canada Day, celebrates 157+ years since Confederation in 1867, when provinces came together to form a nation built on unity and shared dreams. That same spirit of coming together feels alive in every on-screen Christmas miracle.

Whether it’s a big-city professional finding love in a snowy village or a lovers healing old wounds under twinkling lights, these stories remind us of what matters most. Our Canadian stars help make that magic believable and uplifting.

This Canada Day, grab a cozy blanket, brew some hot chocolate (maybe with a touch of maple syrup!), and treat yourself to a movie marathon featuring these wonderful talents. Support Canadian creators while enjoying the wholesome escapism we all love.

What’s your all-time favorite Hallmark or GAF Christmas movie starring Canadian talent? Do you have a go-to filming location you recognize on screen? Share in the comments below — we read every one and love geeking out over these films with you!

Wishing you a joyful Canada Day filled with pride, gratitude, and plenty of holiday cheer (even in July!). Here’s to more heartwarming stories, talented stars, and magical movie nights ahead. From Kira and Amelia at Journey to Christmas Land, thank you for being part of our cozy Christmas community. 🎅🍁❤️

Happy Canada Day!

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Please share with your friends. The more the merrier on this journey to Christmasland!

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