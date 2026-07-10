It’s summer break in Christmasland! We’re moving indoors where the AC keeps it cool enough to wear our cozy sweaters and drink our spiced eggnogs. That means fresh content will be behind the paywall until next season (premiering on Halloween).

We invite you to join us there for bonus movies, advice segments and you don’t want to miss our Season Awards Show. We’ll hand out the top awards for Best in Season in each of our three categories.

But have no fear, we’re not leaving the podcast well dry. We’ll be replaying some of our old podcast episodes (A Very Merry Podcast, FCB Radio Network) - our ‘vintage shows,’ if you will - for our Summer Rewind series.

We decided to start right at the start…which makes sense. Episode One of A Very Merry Podcast sounds a bit different from our current format, but it is a great introduction into the world of Christmasland - how we got here, why we started, and our favorite parts of the Hallmark/Christmasland universe.

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This episode originally aired on the FCB Radio Network in December of 2020 and it was fun to go back and listen to us in the 2020 context. As you’ll remember, it was a tumultuous year, but we managed to stay on track and remain firmly in the Christmas spirit.

Enjoy Summer Rewind: The Genesis of Christmasland (originally titled: ep.1 The Christmas Waltz)

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