Summer Rewind: USS Christmas - the surprise is murder

We’re hitting rewind all summer and replaying some of our previous episodes from the first iteration of this podcast. Longtime fans will have fun reminiscing on the early format of the show, where we were more wandering through the Christmas universe in general. New fans will get the chance to hear how it all started for us.

In this episode, originally aired in December of 2020, we discuss several movies, including Good Morning Christmas…

…and USS Christmas.

Amelia particularly enjoyed this movie and if you stick around for the next episode, you’ll get to hear us talk more about it at length when we respond to a letter from a Navy wife with some thoughts on the authenticity of the film.

This version of the podcast was audio only, so visuals are limited but it’s still a fun listen.

To keep up with fresh content through the summer, consider upgrading to a paid membership. You’ll have access to bonus episodes, exclusive interviews, Christmasland advice segments and more. We appreciate your support so we can stay in the Christmas spirit all year round.

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