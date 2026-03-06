Sweet Sixteen Results are Here!
Find out who made it to the Elite Eight
It’s Friday, and you know what that means.
MARCH MADNESS RESULTS DAY!
Today, Kira and Amelia announced the results of the Sweet Sixteen round in a livestream.
If you want spoilers, keep reading to find out who won in each category.
Here are the eight actors moving on to the next round:
Kristoffer Polaha
Jesse Hutch
Andrew Walker
Victor Webster
Matt Hamilton
Cameron Mathison
Trevor Donovan
Ryan Paevy
Here are the eight actresses moving on to the next round:
Danica McKellar
Allison Sweeney
Bethany Joy Lenz
Jen Lilley
Lacey Chabert
Kimberly Sustad
Jill Wagner
Candace Cameron Bure
Here are the eight plots moving on to the next round:
Strangers meet cute
Mistaken identity
Friends to lovers
Big city guy visits hometown
Big city girl visits hometown
Saving town landmark
Secret royalty
Road trip
Here are the eight tropes moving on to the next round:
Obvious advice
Falling and being caught
Interrupted first kiss
Decorating cookies
Tree lighting ceremony
Black best friend
Ice Skating
Important town event
We’ll be back Monday when voting for the Elite Eight round opens!
Have a great weekend,
Amelia
P.S. If you need more info about March Madness, read this post with all the details.