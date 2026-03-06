It’s Friday, and you know what that means.

MARCH MADNESS RESULTS DAY!

Today, Kira and Amelia announced the results of the Sweet Sixteen round in a livestream.

Watch Here!

If you want spoilers, keep reading to find out who won in each category.

Here are the eight actors moving on to the next round:

Kristoffer Polaha Jesse Hutch Andrew Walker Victor Webster Matt Hamilton Cameron Mathison Trevor Donovan Ryan Paevy

Here are the eight actresses moving on to the next round:

Danica McKellar Allison Sweeney Bethany Joy Lenz Jen Lilley Lacey Chabert Kimberly Sustad Jill Wagner Candace Cameron Bure

Here are the eight plots moving on to the next round:

Strangers meet cute Mistaken identity Friends to lovers Big city guy visits hometown Big city girl visits hometown Saving town landmark Secret royalty Road trip

Here are the eight tropes moving on to the next round:

Obvious advice Falling and being caught Interrupted first kiss Decorating cookies Tree lighting ceremony Black best friend Ice Skating Important town event

We’ll be back Monday when voting for the Elite Eight round opens!

Have a great weekend,

Amelia

P.S. If you need more info about March Madness, read this post with all the details.