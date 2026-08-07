Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

The Jealous Bride Part Two: Two guns, one ho-ho-ho

Part two of this epic Lifetime faith-based thriller starring Matt Hamilton
Kira Davis's avatar
Kira Davis
∙ Paid

Part Two of our Jealous Bride review is here!

Watch part one here.

Here’s a reminder of what you’re about to see. ENJOY!

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Kira Davis.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Kira Davis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture