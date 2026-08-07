The Jealous Bride Part Two: Two guns, one ho-ho-ho

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/PreviewThe Jealous Bride Part Two: Two guns, one ho-ho-hoPart two of this epic Lifetime faith-based thriller starring Matt HamiltonKira DavisAug 07, 2026∙ PaidSharePart Two of our Jealous Bride review is here!Watch part one here.Here’s a reminder of what you’re about to see. ENJOY!Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Kira Davis.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Journey to Christmasland with Kira and AmeliaSubscribeAuthorsKira DavisRecent PostsChristmasland Advice: Should the step-grandchildren get presents too?Aug 4 • Kira DavisThe Jealous Bride: Two guns, One Ho-Ho-HoJul 31 • Kira DavisSummer Rewind: USS Christmas - the surprise is murderJul 29 • Kira DavisEp.35 Season Awards ShowJul 24 • Kira DavisSummer Rewind: The Genesis of ChristmaslandJul 10 • Kira DavisSeason Finale Bonus: Cruises, Comfort and Christmas Advice with Matt HamiltonJun 27 • Kira Davis2 Hamiltons, 2 Kiras, One Season Finale...with Hallmark favorite Matt HamiltonJun 26 • Kira Davis