Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

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The Jealous Bride: Two guns, One Ho-Ho-Ho

Part one: reviewing Matt Hamilton's Lifetime movie and...wow
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Kira Davis
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You may remember our season finale guest Matt Hamilton talking about a movie he had just filmed, The Jealous Bride.

JTC Season Finale with Matt Hamilton

Although it isn’t the typical Christmasland fare, we thought it would be fun to review the film on our summer bonus podcast. After all, Matt Hamilton is a Christmasland fav, so this movie is kind of like …

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