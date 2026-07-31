The Jealous Bride: Two guns, One Ho-Ho-Ho

You may remember our season finale guest Matt Hamilton talking about a movie he had just filmed, The Jealous Bride.
Although it isn’t the typical Christmasland fare, we thought it would be fun to review the film on our summer bonus podcast. After all, Matt Hamilton is a Christmasland fav, so this movie is kind of like …
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