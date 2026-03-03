Voting is underway and this is so much fun! Kira and I can’t wait to see what everyone chooses for their ultimate Christmas movie – actor, actress, plot, and trope.

Here’s a quick recap on how Christmasland March Madness.

Check out the explainer

If you need to know the background info, this post explains exactly what Christmasland March Madness is and how it all works.

Read the Full Explainer

Then go here to vote

Head to the Christmasland March Madness page to cast your votes. You can see an image of the bracket for each aspect of our imaginary movie (actor, actress, plot, and trope) to see the head-to-head matchups.

Below, you’ll be asked to vote on each. We know there are a lot of choices to make this first week, then it’s cut in half every week as only one of each pair advances.

By voting, you’re saying “Out of these two, this is the one I’d rather have in the movie!”

Vote Here

We’re not predicting any outcomes here (You can if you want to, but that’s your business. We promise to be impressed if you get every matchup correct). This is just voting on who/what should move forward.

What else?

You can share it with friends, advocate on social media for your favorites, or just sit back and chill until we announce the winners on Friday.

Then, you do it all again when fresh matchups are announced and voting opens the following Monday.

We will, of course, be sending out these posts to keep you…well, posted. Reply, comment, or reach out on social media to let us know if you have any questions!

Happy voting,

Amelia