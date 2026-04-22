Yesterday, Kira and I recorded this week’s episode on the GAF movie “Sweet Maple Romance.”

We were obsessed with the location, The Baumberhof in Oklahoma.

It got me thinking that some of our favorite movies are about location – like “A Biltmore Christmas,” and “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas.”

A great location really sets the scene – literally and figuratively – for the story. So I took a peek to see what’s coming up.

“An Ozark Mountain Christmas”

Here’s what GAF’s press release said “Great American Media Begins Production on An Ozark Mountain Christmas at Beloved Silver Dollar City, Transforming Branson, Missouri, into a Real-Life Christmas Wonderland.”

We are extremely in.

And, in a shocking twist that I have just discovered as I’m writing this, it stars Jonathan Stoddard, who is also the lead in “Sweet Maple Romance.”

Clearly meant to be.

“A Grand Biltmore Christmas”

From what I can find, there’s no official title yet, but we’re getting a sequel!

Or, rather, a movie in the same universe as the original.

Instead of Bethany Joy Lenz going back in time and meeting Kristoffer Polaha, this one features Holland Roden (from the football movie we do not discuss, but that’s not her fault) going forward in time and meeting Niall Matter (who we love).



Good news, Jonathan Frakes is going to be in this one, too! So will Rachel Boston and Wes Brown. I was honestly really excited about that.

These are both going on the 2026 Christmas schedule.

Those are the two that really stood out to me. Anything I missed – movies that are already out or things you’ve heard of in the upcoming schedule?

Let us know!

Amelia

P.S. Ryan Paevey took a break from acting in 2024. Then, just weeks after coming in second in Christmasland March Madness, he announces a triumphant return as a new star on Great American Family. Coincidence? Probably. Will we take the credit? YES.