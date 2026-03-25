We’re in the final days of the final round of Christmasland March Madness.

In fact, one might say…

Get your vote in by tomorrow if you want to have a say in our imaginary movie!

Vote Here!

The goal is to determine the elements of the perfect Christmasland movie.

If you need more details about how it all works, they’re here.

We started with 16 actors, 16 actresses, 16 plot devices, and 16 tropes.

We’re down to the final two of each. Read on if you want to hear more about them.

Actresses

Jen Lilley or Lacey Chabert

These are two of wonderful choices for the finals. Huzzah to the voters!

Jen Lilley has that classic Hollywood feel (in fact, she’s even playing Jimmy Stewart’s wife in the upcoming biopic Jimmy) that we love. Plus, Kira and I love her love of Jesus which she proudly displays on social media and in her work. She has such a joyful quality that I just love.

Lacey Chabert is an established Christmasland queen. We know she’s versatile (I’ve loved her in everything from Mean Girls to A Royal Christmas. She’s also got the self-awareness to have brought us the classic that is Hot Frosty – and I know Kira won’t forgive me if I leave out A Christmas Melody. I’m honestly not convinced she was ever on set at the same time as Mariah Carey, which makes it even more impressive.

You really can’t go wrong.

Actors

Kristoffer Polaha or Ryan Paevey

Anyone who has been with this show for any amount of time knows the number one rule:

Respect the Polaha

And we do. It all started with A Dickens of a Holiday! when we saw his incredible range. It just grew from there. Recently, we watched A Grand Ole Opry Christmas which was one our favorites from 2025. I can’t think of a Polaha film we’ve watched that we didn’t love. Are we biased? We sure are! But he earned it. Also, his directorial debut, Mimics, just hit the rental circuit today so hit that up if you’re into horror comedy.

I remember the first Ryan Paevey movie I watched. It was Unleashing Mr. Darcy, which is loosely based on Pride and Prejudice. With dogs. Is anyone surprised I watched this movie? It was cute, there are dogs, and Ryan Paevey has a really great voice (stop, it’s relevant). He’s a great actor who hasn’t been in enough Christmasland movies. It was nice to see him getting recognition in March Madness.

Plots

Road Trip or Mistaken Identity

Here’s the thing; neither of these are my favorites. The voters let me down here.



But if these are the finalists (and I can accept that they are), I greatly prefer one to the other. Road trip is so much better than mistaken identity.

A road trip is one of the only ways to get a ton of different situations into one movie in a way that makes sense. It’s fun! Mistaken identity always just ends up with me going “Just tell him you’re not THAT Riley V!” (ok, that was really specific).

Just vote your conscience, I guess. But I don’t forgive you for not choosing fake dating, which should have won.

Tropes

Falling and Being Caught or Important Town Event

These are both solid (Kira will want me to mention that they’re not as solid as Black Best Friend) but, again, one is way better than the other.



I’m still shocked that we had to do a tiebreaker between falling and being caught and decorating cookies last week.

There’s no telling what will happen now.

Those are your choices.

Are you ready to vote?

Vote Now!

Remember, there’s a March Madness discount going on through the end of the month, so this is the perfect time to become a VIP member. You can also use your free trial to vote (but then you’ll miss out of bonus content going forward).

Happy voting!

Join us Friday at 10:00 eastern where Kira and I will reveal the winners LIVE! Just head to our Substack.

I can’t wait to see who/what you choose to win!

Amelia