Have you voted yet?

If you want to vote in this first round of Christmasland March Madness, today is your last chance!



Don’t know what I’m talking about or how this works? Here’s the background.

How March Madness Works

If you’ve already got it down, go here to vote for your favorites to decide who moves to the next round.

Vote Here!

Kira and I will be going live tomorrow morning at 10am eastern here on Substack! We will announce the winners who will be moving on next week’s Elite Eight.

Thanks for playing! March Madness is already so much fun.

Amelia