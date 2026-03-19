Voting on the Final Four ends today! Make sure you get your votes in.

Click Here to Vote!

If you need a refresher, here’s how it all works. Only VIP members can vote, but you can do a free trial using the “subscribe” field in this post (or at either of the links I just shared – a plethora of “subscribe” options awaits you).

Even better, use the March Madness discount to get a full VIP subscription!

Get a Discounted VIP Membership

Tomorrow morning, Kira and I will be going LIVE here on Substack to reveal the results.

It’s linked in the previous sentence, or you can just head on over to the JTC homepage.

Who will make it to the finals??

We will all find out together tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m. eastern.

I’m nervous! I wish everyone could be in the finals. Alas, there can only be two.

Well, two in each category.

Amelia