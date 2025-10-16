We’re back!

If you were a fan of ‘A Very Merry Podcast’ and were waiting for us to come back, here we are. We look a little different now. Our original name was too close to another podcast that was already doing great work, so we thought the best thing to do would be to rebrand and relaunch.

We began our podcast with the ideas we would spend all of our time in the Hallmark Christmas universe. However, there is a lot of Christmas tv “cheese” out there, so we decided to expand our podcast to all of the Christmas universe, which we lovingly call “Christmasland.”

In Christmasland, there are no hard feelings. The hot chocolate is always hot and the snow is always perfect for making a snowman. Everyone respects their elders and every town has a festival. There is no crime and the only politicians are kindly mayors who just want the Christmas Eve community event to go smoothly.

In Christmasland, you’re always home and you’re always safe.

Yes, we poke a little fun at the scripts or productions, but it is all done with respect and deep appreciation. We wouldn’t change a thing about these movies. They bring us so much joy and entertainment. Thank you to everyone who makes these gems.

We hope you’ll join us on this journey. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Our first episode drops this Friday. Subscribe here on Substack or YouTube. We’re going to be adding all kinds of extra fun on Substack, so you’ll probably want to stay tuned here.

We hope you enjoy this season in Christmasland. See you at the tree lighting!

