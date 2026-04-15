Hello, Christmaslanders!

First things first

We regret to inform you that real life (in Actualland) has happened, so we are not able to get a new episode out this week.

Actualland is not our favorite.

Fair Question

We had high hopes. Great expectations. We even watched a movie! Then the best-laid plans were scuppered at the last minute. Scuppered, I tell you!

How we feel when Actualland gets to scuppering

The good news

is that we have a really fun schedule coming up over the next few weeks, including a

couple of really fun guests.

In the meantime,

Kira and I have a very important question as we put together the summer schedule.

Would you rather we stick to Christmas movies in Christmasland or do you also enjoy the Christmasland movies that take place in other times of year?

We’re definitely going to have some non-Christmas movies on the schedule for reasons, but want to hear from you!



How much should we mix it up?

Let us know!



Until next time,

Amelia