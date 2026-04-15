Whoops
No new episode this week, but good things to come!
Hello, Christmaslanders!
First things first
We regret to inform you that real life (in Actualland) has happened, so we are not able to get a new episode out this week.
Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Actualland is not our favorite.
We had high hopes. Great expectations. We even watched a movie! Then the best-laid plans were scuppered at the last minute. Scuppered, I tell you!
The good news
is that we have a really fun schedule coming up over the next few weeks, including a
couple of really fun guests.
In the meantime,
Kira and I have a very important question as we put together the summer schedule.
Would you rather we stick to Christmas movies in Christmasland or do you also enjoy the Christmasland movies that take place in other times of year?
We’re definitely going to have some non-Christmas movies on the schedule for reasons, but want to hear from you!
How much should we mix it up?
Let us know!
Until next time,
Amelia
Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I'd love to see you review more non-Christmas movies in the off-season. I love a cozy Fall flick. Plenty of cliche Fall activities to be had: apple picking, hayrides, pumpkin patches and/or carving, bonfires and cider sipping (the autumnal hot cocoa), etc.
Also there's a Hallmark summer flick where Mrs. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hot Sassafras are at a Villa together due to a booking mixup. He's shirtless during a swimming scene 😬. I'm just saying!