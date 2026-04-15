Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

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Kelsey H's avatar
Kelsey H
16h

I'd love to see you review more non-Christmas movies in the off-season. I love a cozy Fall flick. Plenty of cliche Fall activities to be had: apple picking, hayrides, pumpkin patches and/or carving, bonfires and cider sipping (the autumnal hot cocoa), etc.

Also there's a Hallmark summer flick where Mrs. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hot Sassafras are at a Villa together due to a booking mixup. He's shirtless during a swimming scene 😬. I'm just saying!

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